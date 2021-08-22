Yoga studios reopen under new ownership

McDonald's menu is known for Happy Meals, Big Macs, and of course, the ubiquitous golden arches. Anyone who spots them knows that they're in the presence of (as of last September) one of the chain's more than 38,000 locations around the world, according to Eat This, Not That!. According to the book "Fast Food Nation" (via an article posted by Business Insider), a Sponsorship Research International survey found that a stunning 88% of people recognize the golden arches, compared with a mere 54% who can identify the Christian cross. In fact, the arches were originally developed for just that reason: to make the restaurants extra-visible and identifiable when compared to surrounding structures, per another Business Insider post.