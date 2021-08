(Beaver Falls, Pa.) The Blackhawk Cougars and the Beaver Falls Tiger tangled for a week zero non-conference game at Reeves Stadium on the campus of Geneva College. The First quarter seemed like it was gonna be close but blackhawk had some wide open passes for two touchdowns with the score at the end of the first quarter Beaver Falls 7 Blackhawk 14. The Cougars continued with that powerhouse offense in the second quarter with a ton of rushing and some turnover by The Tigers Putting the score at halftime Cougars 31 Tigers 7. Beaver Falls seemed to have figured out that Blackhawk offense slowing them down and putting up a touchdown making the score at the end of the third quarter Blackhawk 31 Beaver Falls 14. The Beaver Falls Tigers put up more of a fight against the Blackhawk Cougars but it ultimately was not enough with the final score Blackhawk Cougars 31 Beaver Falls Tigers 20.