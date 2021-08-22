This week in Loveland history for Aug. 22-28, 2021

Loveland residents gave the local police department an “A” grade, on a community survey, saying they felt both safe and satisfied with the job the Loveland police officers were doing. They did say they preferred the department’s crime-fighting efforts to its community relations program, but were overall satisfied with the department. Highlights of the survey included: 93.1% of respondents were satisfied with the general level of services; 91.9% were satisfied with the services in their neighborhoods; 77.1% were satisfied with emergency response time; and 71.9% were satisfied with crime control in their neighborhood. Meanwhile, 17.9% of respondents said they would not feel comfortable filing a complaint against a police department employee.