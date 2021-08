A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after being interrupted by a victim during a burglary, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. On the afternoon of August 2, deputies responded to the Villas at Timberline in Auburn to investigate a report of a residential burglary that had been interrupted. A resident had come home to find the front door open and numerous items sprawled out front, as well as an unknown car in the driveway with a stranger sitting in the driver’s seat.