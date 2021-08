FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After the pandemic led the board to cancel festivities in 2020, the Johnny Appleseed Festival is planning to make its return next month. Scheduled for Sept. 18-19, many food and craft vendors are returning for the 46th annual Johnny Appleseed Festival held at Johnny Appleseed Park. Becky Butler, Director of Administration and Food Chairperson for the festival said the event typically sees around 200,000 people come out each year and they anticipate this year will match or even beat that number.