Caroline County, MD

Flood Advisory issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Caroline; Kent; Queen Anne's; Talbot The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Kent County in central Delaware Central Caroline County in eastern Maryland Northeastern Talbot County in eastern Maryland Southwestern Kent County in northeastern Maryland Queen Anne`s County in northeastern Maryland * Until 1145 AM EDT. * At 941 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen, with the highest totals in portions of Queen Anne`s and Talbot Counties. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Dover, Centerville, Smyrna, Chestertown, Denton, Centreville, Harrington, Camden, Clayton, Greensboro, Oakland, and Ridgely.

alerts.weather.gov

