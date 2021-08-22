Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Satin is trendy! Emma Stone wears the most elegant fabric of the season as “Cruella”

By Arjun Sethi
codelist.biz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShiny satin: Emma Stone is wearing the trend material for 2021 as “Cruella”. When we talk about villains, villains and diabolical opponents, the film universe has one or the other big name ready. Feared and at the same time viewed with sympathy, these anti-heroes have quite complex characters, to which one has dedicated their own stories for several years (again and again). Maleficent, the Joker, and now Cruella de Vil (known from the “101 Dalmatians” films) were given the opportunity to show the world how their doom could come about.

codelist.biz

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giorgio Armani
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Shows#Dalmatians#Amazon De
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesIn Style

Margot Robbie Debuted Red Hair on the Set of Her New Movie

Margot Robbie is busy. Like six projects in the IMDb pipeline busy. And with high-profile acting jobs comes high-profile hair changes — a woman who's played both Harley Quinn and Queen Elizabeth I knows that all too well. On Sunday, the I, Tonya star arrived on the set of Damien...
Moviesimdb.com

Emma Stone Will Return for a ‘Cruella’ Sequel

Emma Stone will be returning as iconic Disney villain Cruella de Vil for a sequel to their recent live-action exploration of the character. Deadline reports that the star has closed her deal with Disney and that the deal includes provisions that would keep both parties happy should Cruella 2 end up in a similar day and […]
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Emma Stone Has Officially Signed On to Cruella 2

The numbers that Cruella brought in, along with the mostly warm reception from critics, meant that no one was super surprised when a sequel was announced the following week. However, there were some rumors that things might not be going as well behind the scenes as everyone thought. When Scarlett Johansson announced her lawsuit against Disney, there were rumors that Emma Stone or Emily Blunt would be next, but nothing has become public so far. If Stone did have beef behind the scenes with the House of Mouse, it must have gotten cleared up. According to Deadline, Stone has officially signed on to Cruella 2 with a deal that is being called "mutually benefits both sides especially at a time when Disney is still assessing the dynamic window model on its event titles."
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Emma Stone Set to Return for ‘Cruella’ Sequel Despite Scarlett Johansson Lawsuit

With a $220 global box office gross it seemed only a matter of time before Disney greenlit a sequel to their villain origin story, “Cruella.” Now it looks like that sequel is a go with actress Emma Stone back in the lead role of Estella a.k.a. Cruella De Vil. Talk of a sequel started rather quickly after the movie released simultaneously in theaters and on Premier Access via the Disney+ streaming service. At that time it was said director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara would be returning but Stone’s involvement was still up in the air. The timing of Stone’s...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Emma Stone Reportedly Already In Talks For Cruella 3

It was literally less than a week ago that Emma Stone was confirmed to have signed on the dotted line to reprise her scenery-chewing and showstopping turn as the titular Disney villain in a Cruella sequel, but a new rumor claims that the Academy Award winner is already circling a deal for a trilogy-closing chapter.
MoviesComplex

Emma Stone Reportedly Set to Star in ‘Cruella’ Sequel After Closing Deal

Emma Stone just locked in a deal to star in the sequel to Disney’s Cruella, according to Deadline. The Oscar winner reportedly signed off on the film’s follow-up after Disney saw some backlash over the theatrical-Disney+ Premier model, and it is still unclear if the sequel will be released just theatrically or in homes as well, like Cruella.
MakeupPopSugar

How to Copy Cruella's Best Hair and Makeup Looks For Halloween

Halloween is one of the only times of year when it's socially acceptable to spend a full 24 hours cosplaying as a movie or TV villain — and we can't think of a more perfect villain to take costume inspiration from than the infamous Cruella de Vil. With Disney's release of the live-action film starring Emma Stone dropping earlier this year, we're anticipating seeing tons of remakes of some of the chicest looks from the movie as Halloween inches closer.
MoviesFlorida Star

Emma Stone Thrilled About Her Role In ‘Cruella’

WASHINGTON — Actor Emma Stone revealed that she feels amazing to be a part of the Disney film “Cruella.” In the film, she plays the role of villainess Cruella de Vil. She talked about the challenges she faced while filming the psyche shift between that of Estella and Cruella. “It’s been fantastic. How much of Cruella is in Estella, and how much […]
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Margot Robbie's New Classic Red Hair Color Is a Far Cry From Harley Quinn

Image Source: Getty / Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic. Red hair is having a moment this summer, and it looks like Margot Robbie is the latest celebrity to hop on the trend. The actress, who's currently filming Babylon, the highly anticipated Great Gatsby-esque movie, was recently spotted on set sporting curly copper-colored hair. Opposite Brad Pitt, Robbie is set to portray Hollywood's original It girl Clara Bow, a 1920s actress who happened to rock some beautiful red curls. The Suicide Squad star joined the cast after Emma Stone exited due to scheduling reasons.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Addison Rae Brings Back Retro Glam in a Vintage Versace Dress and Fluffy Stilettos at ‘He’s All That’ Premiere

Addison Rae’s look stepped out in throwback style last night on the red carpet for “He’s All That,” Netflix’s gender-swapped remake of 1999’s “She’s All That,” with a dress Linda Evangelista first showed on Versace’s spring 2004 runway. The white Versace number features a plunging neckline and ruffles with ruched draping. But the star of the night was Rae’s heels from Le Silla. The sandal featured ankle straps, feather details, a glittery finish and nearly 5-inch heels. The standout treatment included cream-colored fluffy material across the toe. The outfit was personalized for Rae by her stylist Law Roach, who is known for creating unique looks for Zendaya, Tiffany Haddish and Anya Taylor-Joy. This is the first lead role for Rae. Aside from acting and entrepreneurial ventures in the beauty space, the 20-year-old star released a song titled “Obsessed” earlier this year. Look ethereal in these shoes featuring sparkling finishes, towering heels and other chic treatments inspired by Rae’s red carpet look. Buy Now: Stuart Weitzman Amelina 95, $197.50 Buy Now: Aquazzura Celeste Glitter Leather Sandals, $1,250 Buy Now: Badgley Mischka Harley Feather-Trim Embellished Sandals, $199.99
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Channels the 1960s in a Collared Minidress & Disco Ball Pumps

Lady Gaga brought the 1960s to the modern-day this week, channeling fashion icon Twiggy with her latest look. The “Poker Face” singer herself stepped out of her New York hotel this afternoon in retro-chic fashion, modeling a mini black dress courtesy of designer Andrew Gn. The now sold-out $2,715 design once features a dramatic collar, embellished buttons and structured shoulders.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Nods the Iconic Tulle Skirt From SATC With Ankle Booties for ‘And Just Like That’

Sarah Jessica Parker was seen twirling on Friday in one of the most iconic “Sex and the City” pieces, the tulle skirt for the series reboot “And Just Like That.” The HBO Max program will nod some styles the columnist Carrie Bradshaw wore during her New York City adventures, including a tulle outfit seen in the SATC opening credits that Patricia Field created in an improvised manner. Though the former costume designer of this awe-inspiring series is no longer styling the actors, Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago are leading a new era of modern aesthetic. During one of the scenes filmed...
Designers & CollectionsRefinery29

Kristen Stewart’s Spencer Gown Is Inspired By Several Princess Diana Looks

Ahead of its September 3 premiere at the Venice Film Festival, film production company NEON released a teaser poster for Spencer, the forthcoming Princess Diana biopic. The poster shows Kristen Stewart as Diana, slumped over with her back to the camera, wearing a voluminous off-white gown with gold embroidery. Around her neck hangs a single string of pearls. Between the size of her dress and the elegant style of jewelry, Stewart’s look brings to mind a number of similar ensembles from Diana’s fashion archives.
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Sandra Oh's Casual Red Carpet Outfit Is a Lesson in Silhouette Dressing

Red carpets may slowly be coming back after over a year of virtual-only events, but Sandra Oh came prepared. The former Grey's Anatomy star graced the premiere of Marvel's Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings with her presence on Thursday night in London, wearing a casual-cool ensemble that gave us an instant lesson in silhouette dressing.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Rebel Wilson leaves fans speechless in iconic Britney Spears outfit

Rebel Wilson looked like a bonafide popstar as she recreated an iconic Britney Spears look for her upcoming movie Senior Year. The actress donned a shimmery green off-the-shoulder top and skin-tight trousers in homage to Britney's 1999 hit (You Drive Me) Crazy. Posing in her trailer, Rebel appeared to have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy