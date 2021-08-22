Satin is trendy! Emma Stone wears the most elegant fabric of the season as “Cruella”

The numbers that Cruella brought in, along with the mostly warm reception from critics, meant that no one was super surprised when a sequel was announced the following week. However, there were some rumors that things might not be going as well behind the scenes as everyone thought. When Scarlett Johansson announced her lawsuit against Disney, there were rumors that Emma Stone or Emily Blunt would be next, but nothing has become public so far. If Stone did have beef behind the scenes with the House of Mouse, it must have gotten cleared up. According to Deadline, Stone has officially signed on to Cruella 2 with a deal that is being called "mutually benefits both sides especially at a time when Disney is still assessing the dynamic window model on its event titles."