New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander John Gant and the Minnesota Twins. Voit is in the leadoff spot and working as the Yankees' designated hitter in Thursday's matchup. Giancarlo Stanton is shifting to right field Thursday while Aaron Judge moves to center in place of an idle Brett Gardner. Anthony Rizzo is set up to be the Yankees' starting first baseman down the stretch, so Voit's playing time is likely going to be more limited.