York's Ebor Festival meeting is always a favourite fixture for Dave Nevison and the racingtv.com tipster has been in flying form in recent days. One thing I always know at the start of the York Ebor meeting is that I won’t be level on the punting front by the end of Saturday. The handicaps at this meeting are hellishly difficult but if it does happen to click then it will be very good week indeed. I am certainly coming into the meeting in decent form so hopefully that will hold. Even if it doesn’t it will still be great watching some of the best horses around at one of the best tracks in the world.