Roman Reigns defeats John Cena, Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar return

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a night where John Cena could’ve made history by becoming a 17-time world champion, Roman Reigns took Cena down with a spear and stood over him in celebration, Universal championship held high. That lasted for all of a matter of seconds, when the familiar beats of Brock Lesnar’s entrance music hit the P.A. system at Allegiant Stadium.

