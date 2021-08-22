Cancel
Humphreys County, TN

Authorities: 10 dead, around 40 missing after flooding in Humphreys County

By Ethan Illers
wjhl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Humphreys County say multiple people have died and others are still missing after severe flooding Saturday. Sheriff Chris Davis confirmed to News 2 that there are “multiple fatalities” and “multiple missing” throughout the county. Chief Deputy Rob Edwards tells News 2 at least ten people are dead and at least 40 people are missing. Various others are hospitalized. A reunification center was set up at McEwen High School until 10 p.m. Saturday. The center will reopen Sunday at 7 a.m. for anyone seeking a shelter or looking for a loved one.

www.wjhl.com

