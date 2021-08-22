Man riding bike killed in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Authorities said a man riding a bike was killed after being hit by a car on Richmond's Southside early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Hull Street, not far from the McGuire VA Medical Center, just after 12:05 a.m., Capt. John W. Hall Jr. with Richmond Police said.

"Responding officers located an adult male victim, who was apparently struck by a vehicle in the eastbound lane, while riding a bicycle," Hall said.

The victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene, Hall said. His name has not yet been released.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, Hall said.

Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to call Detective Drago at 804-646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .