Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

A 'Black Canary' Solo Movie Is Headed to HBO Max

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XPd76_0bZPuvbn00
Warner Bros.

Another member of the Birds of Prey is getting to fly solo.

Black Canary, the DC Comics mainstay who has appeared in comics, TV, and then the recent Birds of Prey movie, will get her own solo film on the HBO Max streaming service. The film will feature the version of the character portrayed by Jurnee Smollett in the Birds of Prey film. The script will be written by Misha Green , who worked with Smollett on the recent HBO series Lovecraft Country.

That’s the word from Cinelinx , who reports that according to one source Smollett and Green work working on “a Black Canary ‘project’ —which could potentially be a series” but “another source was adamant the project had become a movie that would (likely) follow on from the events in Birds of Prey . HBO Max is already working on other films for DC Comics heroes, including a Batgirl film, and a project about a Black Superman that supposedly has attracted the interest of actor/producer Michael B. Jordan.

Series or film, the project is in “early development” and still “is a long ways off, as Green has several other projects in the works that she must tend to first,” according to Collider . While there has been no news on a possible Birds of Prey sequel, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is currently appearing in The Suicide Squad from writer/director James Gunn.

Cinelinx claims that the official announcement of the project will be made later this fall at DC’s FanDome event, the company’s second annual virtual version of its own Comic-Con, featuring panels and trailer premieres.

Click here to view photo gallery

Download the KTDY Mobile App Now

Source:
A ‘Black Canary’ Solo Movie Is Headed to HBO Max

Comments / 0

99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
James Gunn
Person
Jurnee Smollett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Canary#Hbo#Lovecraft Country#Green#The Suicide Squad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

It's a new month, and with the turn of the calendar page comes a slew of new Netflix arrivals. The service has landed dozens of existing favorites, and a few new originals have also recently premiered. Our picks for this week include a trippy Christopher Nolan thriller, a new animated musical from a Broadway icon, and a beachy rom-com that's as fun as it is formulaic. So read on for the best Netflix movies that are new or just newly available to stream.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Best horror movies on Netflix: These titles will scare you half to death

Netflix seems to have the hot hand right now when it comes to new horror movie releases on its platform. So many that have been released in recent weeks — from the Fear Street trilogy to the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story — have immediately rocketed to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movie ranking. Some of the new titles have been on the smaller-scale, indie-feeling side of things. We’d put something like Aftermath, about the terror experienced by a young couple after they move into their dream home, in this category. Meanwhile, others have been blockbuster material, like...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Bruce Willis’ Best Movies Is Now Streaming On Netflix

The decline of Bruce Willis has been rapid, with the former A-list star now showing up for a handful of scenes in as many VOD thrillers as possible, and he’s barely even pretending to be interested anymore. Netflix boasted half a dozen entries from his back catalogue, none of which come highly recommended from either critics or audiences, but one of his best and most underrated efforts is now available to stream on the platform.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Just Quietly Removed Another Marvel Movie

Following the company’s acquisition of Fox, The Walt Disney Company was able to secure a massive volume of titles that would help bolster the libraries of both Disney Plus and Hulu, including a string of superhero movies from the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises. The older movies were lumped together...
TV & VideosPolygon

Netflix drops its full fall movie release schedule

We’re nearly three-fourths of the way through 2021, as impossible as that might seem, and Netflix is aiming to finish the rest of the year off strong. Many of the films arriving later this year were previously announced back January, when the streaming service released a sizzle reel of films slated to release in 2021. Now, with more than eight months behind us, there’s still a ton of new films on the Netflix movie schedule with new release dates and only a few more still waiting to be announced.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Denzel Washington Was Reportedly Pissed About His New Movie Going To Streaming

Several notable actors, including Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, and Scarlett Johansson, are upset about their movies releasing on streaming services alongside a theatrical release. The COVID-19 Pandemic created a unique situation for the film industry. Covid restrictions made it impossible for fans to see movies in theaters, leading to several...
MoviesMovieWeb

The Matrix: Resurrections Trailer Has CinemaCon Attendees Going Wild

CinemaCon has produced a number of big reactions over the last few days, with trailers for Spider-Man: No Way Home, a screening of Ghostbusters: Afterlife and footage from Jurassic World: Dominion all grabbing the headlines for their respective franchises. Today was the turn of another huge franchise making a belated comeback to cinemas as the Warner Bros. panel not only confirmed the already known title of the fourth movie in the Matrix series as Resurrections, but also unveiled the trailer for the long awaited return of Keanu Reeves as Neo, and it seems like it has been worth the wait.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

First trailer for Black Panther star Michael B Jordan's new movie released

Black Panther's Michael B Jordan stars in a first teaser trailer for movie A Journal For Jordan, and it looks like the film will be an emotional ride. Jordan plays the role of Sergeant Charles Monroe King, a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son, Jordan.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Thor’ Star Unexpectedly Walks Out of New HBO Movie, Network Pulls Plug

Thor franchise star Natalie Portman (Black Swan) has unexpectedly walked out of her upcoming HBO movie, Days of Abandonment. The premium cable network has pulled the plug on the TV movie based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elena Ferrante that was set to star Oscar winner Natalie Portman.
CelebritiesIn Style

Margot Robbie Debuted Red Hair on the Set of Her New Movie

Margot Robbie is busy. Like six projects in the IMDb pipeline busy. And with high-profile acting jobs comes high-profile hair changes — a woman who's played both Harley Quinn and Queen Elizabeth I knows that all too well. On Sunday, the I, Tonya star arrived on the set of Damien...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Unveils First ‘Matrix 4’ Trailer, New Look at ‘The Batman’ at CinemaCon

Eight months after Warner Bros. shook Hollywood with the announcement that its 2021 slate would debut day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max, the studio used CinemaCon to reassure theater owners it was still very much in the theatrical movie business. Warners showed off clips from its upcoming slate, including the first trailer from the newly titled The Matrix Resurrections (Dec. 22) and closer looks at The Batman (March 4, 2022) and Dune (Oct. 22), as well as footage from James Wan’s Malignant, Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho, The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark and the Will Smith starrer King...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Adam Producer Says Dwayne Johnson Was Destined To Play The Role

During his ascent up the Hollywood ladder that saw him go from unproven quantity to the biggest star in the industry in little more than a decade, Dwayne Johnson attached himself to a number of projects that eventually faded away into the abyss of development hell. That list includes, but...
Moviesepicstream.com

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn is Shocked No One Has Noticed Cameo from Beloved Guardians Actor

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think it's pretty safe to call James Gunn the undisputed King of comic book films at this point. Not only was he successful in turning the Guardians of the Galaxy from D-list comic book characters into one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most elite teams, but his latest project over at the DC universe The Suicide Squad is also receiving a tremendous amount of support from fans and critics.
TV & VideosCNET

Every new movie and show on Netflix: September 2021

September is coming in hot! After a slower summer, things are finally picking back up over at Netflix. A ton of favorite shows are returning. First up is the return of the hit Spanish crime series Money Heist on Sept. 3. The final season of the campy detective fantasy series...

Comments / 0

Community Policy