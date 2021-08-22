Cancel
Everything New on HBO Max in September 2021

Warner Bros. has two movies premiering simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters in September. First, there’s Malignant , a new horror film from Saw and The Conjuring director James Wan . A week later, there’s Cry Macho , a modern Western from Clint Eastwood that looks to be a kind of curtain call for the 91-year-old actor and director’s prolific career.

There’s also Spike Lee’s new documentary miniseries about New York City in the decades since 9/11, the new Scenes From a Marriage series starring Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac, and the entire Harry Potter franchise. That’s a lot of good stuff for one month.

Here‘s the full list of what’s coming to HBO Max in September:

SEPTEMBER 1:

A Hijacking, 2013 (HBO)
The Animal, 2001 (HBO)
Army Of Darkness, 1993 (HBO)
The Benchwarmers, 2006 (HBO)
Bodas de Oro (aka The Anniversary), 2019 (HBO)
The Cell 2, 2009 (HBO)
Cloverfield, 2008 (HBO)
Dead Again, 1991 (HBO)
Deck the Halls, 2006 (HBO)
Detour, 2017 (HBO)
Drinking Buddies, 2013 (HBO)
Epic Movie, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Event Horizon, 1997 (HBO)
The Evil Dead, 1983 (HBO)
Evil Dead 2, 1987 (HBO)
Flawless, 2008 (HBO)
The Forgotten, 2004 (HBO)
Fun Size, 2012 (HBO)
The Gallows, 2015 (HBO)
The Good German, 2006 (HBO)
The Good Heart, 2010 (HBO)
The Goonies, 1985
Green Lantern, 2011
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
Impostor, 2002 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Inheritance, 2020 (HBO)
In the Heart of the Sea, 2015 (HBO)
Kany Garcia: Soy Yo En Vivo, 2019 (HBO)
King Kong, 2005 (Extended Version) HBO)
Lady in the Water, 2006 (HBO)
Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944
Mr. Nobody, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
My Golden Days, 2016 (HBO)
Nanny McPhee, 2006 (HBO)
Oblivion, 2013 (HBO)
On the Town, 1949
Ouija: Origin of Evil, 2016 (HBO)
Paulie, 1998 (HBO)
The Poet Of Havana, 2015 (HBO)
Prime, 2005 (HBO)
Prince Avalanche, 2013 (HBO)
Reik En Vivo Desde El Auditorio Nacional, 2015 (HBO)
Rent, 2005 (HBO)
Romeo Santos The King Stays King: Live At Madison Square Garden, 2012 (HBO)
Santana – Corazon: Live From Mexico, Live It To Believe It, 2014 (HBO)
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, 2012 (HBO)
Severance, 2007 (HBO)
Showdown In Little Tokyo, 1991 (HBO)
The Song Remains the Same, 1976
Taken 2, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Thalia Viva Tour En Vivo, 2014 (HBO)
That’s Entertainment!, 1974
That’s Entertainment! II, 1976
That’s Entertainment! III, 1994

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wjiyi_0bZPutqL00
DreamWorks

Transformers, 2007 (HBO)
Undisputed, 2002 (HBO)
Vanilla Sky, 2001 (HBO)
View from the Top, 2003 (HBO)
What They Had, 2018 (HBO)
What Women Want, 2000 (HBO)
Yandel: Legacy – De Lider A Leyenda Tour, 2015 (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 2:

Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City, Max Original Special Premiere
Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season Finale

SEPTEMBER 3:

Amaraica, 2020 (HBO)
At Last, 2020
Bittu, 2020
Coffee Shop Names, 2020
Liberty Kid, 2007

SEPTEMBER 4:

News of the World, 2020 (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 7:

Hard Knocks ’21: The Dallas Cowboys, Season Finale (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 8:

Nasciturus, 2021

SEPTEMBER 9:

Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Reunion Special
Mortal Kombat, 2021 (HBO)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z1Pgd_0bZPutqL00
Warner Bros.

SEPTEMBER 10:

Elliott from Earth, Season 1
Malignant, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision)

SEPTEMBER 11:

Ben 10, Season 4C
NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
Walker, Season 1

SEPTEMBER 12:

Scenes from a Marriage, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 13:

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic
I’m Sorry
Little Ellen, Max Original Series Premiere

SEPTEMBER 15:

A La Calle, 2020
The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, 1966

SEPTEMBER 16:

Tig n’ Seek, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35nePJ_0bZPutqL00
Warner Bros.

SEPTEMBER 17:

Apple & Onion, Season 2B
Cry Macho, Warner Bros. Film Premiere (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision)
El Cuartito, 2021 (HBO)
Superman & Lois, Season 1

SEPTEMBER 18:

The People v. The Klan

SEPTEMBER 20:

Hard, Season 3 Finale (HBO)
Total Dramarama

SEPTEMBER 21:

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21KIP5_0bZPutqL00
DC Entertainment

SEPTEMBER 23:

Ahir Shah: Dots, Max Original Special Premiere
Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Finale

SEPTEMBER 25:

Promising Young Woman, 2020 (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 26:

Nuclear Family, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 27:

Huesped Americano (aka The American Guest), Series Premiere (HBO)
Little Sky, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)
Neh, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)
Unmothered, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 29:

Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men), Series Premiere (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 30:

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Ten-Year-Old Tom, Max Original Series Premiere
Those Who Wish Me Dead, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision)
The Way Down, Max Original Series Premiere
Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs, Max Original Series Premiere

Source: Everything New on HBO Max in September 2021

