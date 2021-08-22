Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

82 electric vehicle charging stations coming to Louisiana

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — More than 20 government agencies, universities and electric utilities in Louisiana soon will be getting electric vehicle charging stations worth more than $1.7 million.

The Department of Environmental Quality is awarding grants to 26 entities for 82 charging stations, using money from the state’s $19.8 million share. The money comes from a settlement worth nearly $3 billion between the U.S. Justice Department and Volkswagen over violations of the Clean Air Act, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

Volkswagen sold about 590,000 vehicles equipped with devices that worked against their air pollution control features, resulting in increased emissions of nitrogen oxide.

Almost $12 million of Louisiana’s share of the 2016 settlement was set aside to replace 351 diesel engine buses owned by 16 school boards. The new engines will reduce nitrogen oxide emissions and other pollutants such as sulphur dioxide, volatile organic compounds, and particulate matter.

Another $7.3 million was given to the state Department of Transportation and Development and the Department of Agriculture to replace old diesel equipment and vehicles.

The new grants are aimed at helping entities that either plan to buy or already have bought electric vehicles, by providing them with three different levels of charging stations:

— A Level 2 light-duty electric vehicle station which provides 240-cycle electricity that can charge vehicle batteries over several hours.

— A direct current fast charger, which can charge a vehicle in as little as 30 minutes.

— A paratransit charger station that’s designed to service multiple vehicles at once.

Schools getting the chargers include Xavier University, LSU, Southeastern Louisiana University, Southern University, Centenary, Sowela Technical Community College, Nicholls State and LSU at Shreveport. The cities of New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Westlake, New Iberia, Bossier City, Minden, Natchitoches, Ruston and Pineville also are among those benefiting from the grants.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

548K+
Followers
304K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Cars
City
Shreveport, LA
New Orleans, LA
Cars
New Orleans, LA
Government
City
Pineville, LA
City
Westlake, LA
City
Natchitoches, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Ruston, LA
New Orleans, LA
Industry
Local
Louisiana Industry
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
City
New Iberia, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
City
Bossier City, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Times Picayune#The New Orleans Advocate#Xavier University#Lsu#Southern University#Nicholls State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Is New Orleans protected from a hurricane?

New Orleans finds itself in the path of Hurricane Ida 16 years to the day after floodwalls collapsed and levees were overtopped by a storm surge driven by Hurricane Katrina. That flooding killed more than 1,000 people and caused billions in damage. But Ida arrives at the doorstep of a region transformed since 2005 by a giant civil works project and closer attention to flood control.

Comments / 0

Community Policy