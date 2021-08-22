Job program launching in Quad-Cities to help fight recidivism
A new program is being developed to provide job opportunities to young people with criminal records in hopes of helping them avoid incarceration in the future. The program, I-MATTER, is a collaboration between the nonprofit Safer Foundation, Black Hawk College and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. Through the program, young people with records will be able to participate in various vocational training offered by the two colleges.qconline.com
