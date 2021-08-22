30-year-old woman found shot, dead in Dover farm field

TRENTON, NJ – The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 11 a.m. this morning in the first block of Kirkbride Avenue in Trenton. The victim, a 21-year-old Trenton male, was shot multiple times and arrived at Capital Health Regional Medical Center by private vehicle. The victim remains in critical condition at this time. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jessica Sense at 609-989-6406. Tips can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.