Vermont’s Canada goose hunting season opens Sept. 1

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s Canada goose hunting season takes place next month to help control the population of the birds, according to the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The statewide season runs Sept. 1 through Sept. 25, and happens before the arrival of migrating Canada geese from Canada, the department said.

The daily bag limit is five geese in the Connecticut River zone and eight in the rest of the state.

A second season for resident and migrant birds takes place Oct. 13 through Nov. 11 with two later second seasons happening in the Connecticut River zone Oct. 5 through Nov. 7 and Nov. 24 through Dec. 19.