Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Washington Nationals news & notes: Davey Martinez on bullpen arms; Patrick Corbin on remaining confident + more...

By Patrick Reddington
federalbaseball.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a solid 6 1⁄3-inning outing by Patrick Corbin in the series opener in Milwaukee, WI on Friday night, Washington Nationals’ skipper Davey Martinez turned to 23-year-old righty Mason Thompson, who fell behind the first batter he faced behind 3-0, but recovered to get a grounder to third for out No. 2 of the Brewers’ seventh, and a pop-up to short for out No. 3.

www.federalbaseball.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Corbin
Person
Kyle Finnegan
Person
Lane Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Washington Nationals#The Toronto Blue Jays#Era#D C Corbin#The St Louis Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman did a Superman dive, but Milwaukee Brewers’ Kolten Wong still scored on a foul pop

The ball off the bat of the Milwaukee Brewers’ Omar Narváez traveled all of 30 feet from home plate, toward the Washington Nationals’ dugout on the first-base side. With one out in the fifth inning, the Nationals were watching their lead over the Brewers dwindle after Christian Yelich cut it to 3-2 with a single for one of his six RBIs on the day.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

On Washington Nationals’ Patrick Corbin; his slider; third time through issues...

Winless in his last five starts going into last night’s outing, with a 7.22 ERA, eight walks, 22 Ks, nine homers allowed, and a .293/.336/.586 line against in 28 2⁄3 innings pitched over that stretch, Patrick Corbin has not been able to get back to where he was in the 2018 or the first year of his 6-year/$140M deal with Washington’s Nationals in 2019. It’s been an up-and-down couple seasons for the lefty, who helped the club win it all in ‘19, and has struggled to get right over the last two seasons in the nation’s capital.
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Opinion: Patrick Corbin should be shutdown for the remainder of 2021

With the Washington Nationals season in evaluation mode for the remainder of this 2021 season, it is the perfect time to shut Patrick Corbin down in my opinion. Let him work on his mechanics away from prying eyes. With his ERA ballooning to 6.04 in tonight’s game, there is nothing to see right now. His 32-year-old arm can get some rest and a reset, while the lefty tries to figure out things away from the spotlight.
MLBFOX Sports

Corbin expected to start as Nationals host the Braves

Atlanta Braves (60-56, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (50-66, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (9-7, 3.99 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 106 strikeouts) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-11, 5.83 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) LINE: Nationals +155, Braves -179; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Corbin fuels Nationals in win over Brewers

Patrick Corbin snapped a six-start winless streak Friday night, when he tossed 6 1/3 strong innings as the visiting Washington Nationals beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 4-1. Lane Thomas laced a two-run triple in the fourth and Riley Adams added an RBI single in the sixth for the Nationals, who have won three straight -- the first time they've won more than two consecutive games since a three-game streak from July 18-20.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

What did we learn about the Washington Nationals’ bullpen during the streak?

For the first time since the trade deadline that changed everything, the Washington Nationals went on a winning streak. While it was nice to see the boys notch three straight Curly Dubs, we’re going to look today at what this strong week has shown us about the Nats’ revamped bullpen. Let’s start with the positives.
MLBWiscnews.com

Patrick Corbin's resurgent outing helps Nationals beat Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Patrick Corbin broke out of his slump by pitching three-hit ball into the seventh inning and the Washington Nationals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 on Friday night. Corbin (7-12) struck out seven, walked nobody and held the Brewers scoreless until allowing a homer to Avisaíl García on his...
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals designate Javy Guerra for assignment; tough decision according to Davey Martinez

Before the series finale in Milwaukee on Sunday, the Washington Nationals announced a few moves to bring back some bullpen arms. Austin Voth was returned from a rehab assignment and reinstated from the Injured List, as was reliever Kyle McGowin. In order to make room, a decision was made to designate veteran reliever Javy Guerra for assignment, while the Nats sent outfielder Andrew Stevenson to Triple-A Rochester.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals drop 7-3 decision to Milwaukee Brewers; walk 11 batters in loss

Walks kill. Sean Nolin had back-to-back, two-out walks come around to score on a triple by Kolten Wong in the fourth inning, which put the Milwaukee Brewers up 3-1 on Washington’s Nationals, and then reliever Gabe Klobosits hit a batter and issued two walks in the bottom of the sixth, loading the bases before a throwing error on a ground ball allowed two runs in and put the home team up 5-1 in the series finale in American Family Field. Final Score: 7-3 Brewers.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals promote pair of 1st Round picks to Triple-A Rochester...

Cade Cavalli, the top-ranked pitcher in the Washington Nationals’ organization, on MLB’s list of the organization’s top prospects, and the club’s top pick in the 2020 Draft, had a 1.77 ERA with 12 walks and 71 strikeouts in seven starts and 40 2⁄3 IP at High-A Wilmington before the 23-year-old right-hander was promoted to Double-A Harrisburg, where he put up a 2.79 ERA with 35 walks and 80 Ks in 58 IP before he was promoted to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday.
MLBNBC Sports

Martinez hopes Nats’ Seth Romero can remain a starter

Four years after the Nationals drafted pitcher Seth Romero in the first round of the MLB Draft, the left-hander is getting a chance to prove he can still be a starter. The team promoted him to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday with the hope of seeing how he fares as a starting pitcher.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals’ Josiah Gray on getting by without best stuff in Miami...

Going into his second outing after the trade deadline deal that brought him to the nation’s capital from Los Angeles as part of the return for both Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, right-hander Josiah Gray’s manager said the Washington Nationals weren’t really trying to tweak or change anything with the 23-year-old starter, opting instead to let him go out there and do his thing as he settled into the majors and the Nats’ rotation.
MLBnumberfire.com

3 Under-the-Radar MLB FanDuel Plays for Thursday 8/26/21

When being contrarian in daily fantasy sports, there's a fine line between taking a calculated risk and being reckless. But differentiating your lineups from everyone else's is the name of the game if you plan on taking down one of those highly lucrative DFS tournaments. Whether it's because of bookmaker totals, other options at a given position, or some gem you've found who everyone is overlooking, we can always find potential under-rostered plays if we look hard enough.

Comments / 0

Community Policy