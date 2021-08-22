Washington Nationals news & notes: Davey Martinez on bullpen arms; Patrick Corbin on remaining confident + more...

Winless in his last five starts going into last night’s outing, with a 7.22 ERA, eight walks, 22 Ks, nine homers allowed, and a .293/.336/.586 line against in 28 2⁄3 innings pitched over that stretch, Patrick Corbin has not been able to get back to where he was in the 2018 or the first year of his 6-year/$140M deal with Washington’s Nationals in 2019. It’s been an up-and-down couple seasons for the lefty, who helped the club win it all in ‘19, and has struggled to get right over the last two seasons in the nation’s capital.