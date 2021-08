Texas A&M head coach announced on ESPN 97.5 PM this morning that second year player Haynes King will be his starting quarterback over third year man Zach Calzada. King and Calzada dueled for the position during the spring, summer, and fall camp and in recent days it was reported that King had begun to separate himself from Calzada after a spirited battle for the job. The team and the families of both quarterbacks were told of the news yesterday.