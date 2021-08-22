Connecticut approved for presidential emergency declaration as state braces for Henri: Lamont

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Sunday morning that President Joe Biden has approved his request for Connecticut to receive a presidential pre-landfall emergency declaration in advance of Tropical Storm Henri impacting the state.

According to a release, the declaration means the federal government will provide the state with assistance in anticipation of the storm’s impact.

“This storm is going to have a major impact on Connecticut, and I appreciate President Biden and FEMA for the measures they are taking to support our state in advance of the storm making landfall,” Governor Lamont said.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials are also on hand at the state's Emergency Operations Center, which was activated Saturday. Officials will remain there throughout the duration of the storm.

Earlier Sunday morning, Henri was downgraded to Tropical Storm as it approaches Connecticut. But, emergency evacuations are in place for towns and cities on the state's shoreline.

On Friday, Lamont declared a state of emergency.

As part of the order from the Lamont, Adjutant General and Commander of the Connecticut National Guard Major General Francis Evon is calling 200 Guardsmen and women to state active duty.

“We’ve learned from Super Storm Sandy and Hurricane Irene that preparation at staging areas ahead of the storm making landfall is key to a quick and effective response,” Evon said. “We are standing by to support the state and the lead agencies however we can and we will be prepared to bring in additional Guardsmen and resources if asked to do so.”

