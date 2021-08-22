Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Parents Are Not Okay

By Dan Sinker
Posted by 
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N2Qoq_0bZPrztE00
Bing Guan / Bloomberg / Getty

It was two weeks, originally. Who couldn’t do two weeks with the kids at home? Two weeks to bend the curve. It was simple.

Then it was two months—because nothing bent—and, well, we did two weeks and that went okay, so two months would be doable, right? Right?

And then it was summer, and kids are always home in the summer, so how was that different? Sure, we can’t go anywhere, but we’ll just do a little more TV, a little more iPad, a little more of everything we’re already doing. Besides, school is just around the corner and finally they’ll go back.

Except they didn’t. Instead it was a year in limbo: school on stuttering Zoom, school in person and then back home again for quarantine, school all the time and none of the time. No part of it was good, for kids or parents, but most parts of it were safe, and somehow, impossibly, we made it through a full year. It was hell, but we did it. We did it.

Time collapsed and it was summer again, and, briefly, things looked better. We began to dream of normalcy, of trips and jobs and school. But 2021’s hot vax summer only truly delivered on the hot part, as vaccination rates slowed and the Delta variant cut through some states with the brutal efficiency of the wildfires that decimated others. It happened in a flash: It was good, then it was bad, then we were right back in the same nightmare we’d been living in for 18 months.

And suddenly now it’s back to school while cases are rising, back to school while masks are a battleground, back to school while everyone under 12 is still unvaccinated. Parents are living a repeat of the worst year of their lives—except this time, no matter what, kids are going back.

I am a father. I have a 6-year-old and a 16-year-old. And what I can tell you is that I am furious and I am afraid. I can also tell you that the only real difference between this year and last is that the most effective tool for keeping our kids safe—remote school—seems to be off the table. When cases were plummeting this spring, most every district and state board of education made the quick decision to stick a knife in remote school. It was awful last year, don’t get me wrong, and I understand what motivated that decision. But now we’re stuck with full-on, 30-kids-in-a-room, wide-open school as the Delta variant rages.

It’s a real monkey’s-paw situation, because, as a parent, all I’ve wanted for a year and a half is for my kids to go back to school—for their sake and for mine—but not like this. Now I’m stuck wishing that the thing that barely worked last year was still an option, because what’s looming is way worse.

School is only just starting and already kids are being quarantined in mind-boggling numbers: 20,000 across the state of Mississippi, 10,000 in a single district in Tampa, Florida. They’re getting sick too, with hospitalizations of kids under 17 across the country up at least 22 percent in the past month, by the CDC’s count, and each new week sets pediatric hospitalization records for the entire pandemic. The rapid increase of COVID-19 cases among kids has shattered last year’s oft-repeated falsehood that kids don’t get COVID-19, and if they do, it’s not that bad. It was a convenient lie that was easy to believe in part because we kept most of our kids home. With remote learning not an option now, this year we’ll find out how dangerous this virus is for children in the worst way possible.

Of course, things can be done to reduce the risk to kids, but those very things are fueling pitched battles across the country. Masking, the easiest solution to reducing the spread of COVID-19, is at the center of the fight. Fourteen states require masks in schools, eight have banned local districts’ ability to make them mandatory, and every other state has kicked the can down to the local level so that parents can brawl at school-board meetings. Florida has gone so far as to threaten administrators with fines and firings if they defy the mask ban, making it seem like some governors, legislators, and run-of-the-mill assholes just won’t quit until kids are stacked like cordwood. And all of this assumes that the fight should be over masks, and not reinstating the ability to hold school online until every child can be vaccinated.

It’s enough to bring a parent to tears, except that every parent I know ran out a long time ago—I know I did. Ran out of tears, ran out of energy, ran out of patience. Through these grinding 18 months, we’ve managed our kids’ lives as best we could while abandoning our own. It was unsustainable then, it’s unsustainable now, and no matter what fresh hell this school year brings, it’ll still be unsustainable.

All this and parents are somehow expected to be okay. We are expected to send our kids off into God knows what, to work our jobs and live our lives like nothing’s wrong, and to hold it all together for months and maybe now for years without ever seeing a way out. This is not okay. Nothing is okay. No parent is okay, and I’m not sure how we come back from this.

Parents aren’t even at a breaking point anymore. We’re broken. And yet we’ll go on because that’s what we do: We sweep up all our pieces and put them back together as best we can. We carry on chipped and leaking and broken because we have no other choice. And we pray that if we can just keep going, our kids will survive too.

Comments / 15

The Atlantic

The Atlantic

50K+
Followers
2K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Time#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Week

The tragedy of deathbed vaccine regrets

The most recent surge of COVID in the United States has bred a new type of narrative — call it the "vaccination regrets" genre. These stories feature people who didn't get the vaccine, were often aggressive in mocking those who chose to get their shots, then came to regret their choices as they got sicker and sicker, and then died. You probably recognize some of the names and stories. Phil Valentine, the conservative Nashville talk show host, died this weekend after once recording a Beatles parody called "Vaxman." Scott Apley, a Texas Republican, died earlier this month after calling a vaccine-promoting health official "an absolute enemy of a free people." There has been and will be more of this kind of coverage. Much of it is laden with schadenfreude, a just barely hidden sense of glee. There is something ugly about it all.
Washington StateKING-5

Tacoma mom explains why her family is uncomfortable receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — As parents in Washington state get ready to send their kids back to school, many are preparing themselves for the unknown. Some parents are worried about what protocols will be changed or added in schools when students return to in-person learning. This includes Tacoma parent Maile Smith, who does not feel comfortable vaccinating her teenaged son against COVID-19.
Family RelationshipsDenton Record-Chronicle

To my daughters, I apologize for sending you to school

Tomorrow I have to send you back to school. I know that, as a first grader and kindergartner, you are not protected and cannot get the “shots” I promised would end “COVIDteen” yet. We are so close — I hear you might get your first shot in six weeks or so — but it seems so far. We have almost made it.
EducationWLOS.com

Parents file complaint after 2nd-grade daughter assigned to 'Black classes'

WASHINGTON (SBG) — An Atlanta couple filed a legal complaint after learning that their second-grade daughter was placed in a racially segregated class. Kila Posey, the mother of two Black children at Mary Lin Elementary School, said that her daughter was placed in one of two designated "black classes" during the last school year.
EducationTODAY.com

Schools are already going remote again because of COVID

School is off to a rocky start, as some school districts that opened in person are already reverting to virtual learning due to COVID outbreaks. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, especially among the unvaccinated, some school districts are sending students home after only a few days in the classroom.
Kidsindy100.com

If you say any of these 5 things to kids, stop immediately

I get a lot wrong as a parent and I say or do things I look back on later and feel awful about. So it's a bit rich of me to write this when I'm just winging it like everyone else; but these five phrases really rile me up and I'm writing about it anyway.
EducationPosted by
The Atlantic

This School Year Is Going to Be a Mess—Again

Since early summer, three pandemic clocks have been ticking. The first pertains to the coronavirus’s Delta variant, which has sent daily case numbers soaring more than tenfold since June. The second clock is more predictable: The school year starts, as it always does, in late August or early September. The third clock counts down to the authorization of vaccines for children under 12, which was optimistically supposed to come this fall. After the FDA pushed for a larger trial to collect more safety data in kids, it will likely take longer.
EducationPosted by
Upworthy

Mom calls out school for letting masks be optional but making girls follow ridiculous dress code

A Tennessee mom's stance against optional mask mandates is winning the internet after a scathing email she wrote to her school board at Hamilton County Schools went viral on social media. Pointing out the double standards behind enforcing notoriously misogynistic dress codes while making potentially life-saving masks optional, the unidentified mother informed the board that her teenage daughter would be opting out of all school dress code restrictions. Her email added fuel to the debates over school mask mandates after screenshots of the stinging letter were tweeted by The Tennessee Holler over the weekend.
WTHI

Some kids don't want to return to in-person schooling

Taliyah Rice returns next week for her final year of high school in suburban Chicago. She's anxious about going back to in-person learning, but it has little to do with coronavirus fears or first-day jitters. Taliyah is mostly worried about facing social pressures she hasn't had to deal with in...

Comments / 15

Community Policy