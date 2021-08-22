Here's What Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Says About Crypto

Jack Dorsey, the multibillionaire Twitter CEO who looks like if Tyrion Lannister got really into Phish, will soon start mining Bitcoin according to a recent message on his social media hellhole. “I’m trying mining with @compass_mining too,” he replied to someone also mentioning the new cryptocurrency company advertising all-in-one mining bundle subscriptions. Compass’ homepage includes the tagline, “Now everyone can mine Bitcoin,” which we feel is a bit of an overstatement for a service starting at the low, low rate of, like, $30,000... or something. Honestly, the site’s explanation is kind of confusing, and looks reserved solely for folks like Dorsey with excess cash (and literal energy) to burn in the service of decentralized financial hobbies.