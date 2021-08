Game Review Preseason Week 2: Buffalo Bills @ Chicago Bears. Time: 12:00 PM CST (1PM EST) The Buffalo Bills demolished the Chicago Bears in Mitchell Trubisky’s triumphant return to Soldier Field. He led the team to 4 consecutive touchdowns, scoring 34 points in the first half. Andy Dalton played the first half on the Bears side, and only scored 6 points. It was an embarrassing (or should I say "em-bear-assing") first half for the Bears. The second half was much brighter in some parts, but still wasn’t great. The whole game had both high and low spots, even putting aside the fact that score doesn’t matter in preseason. So let’s take a look at those highlights and slumps (lowlights???) from Saturday’s game: