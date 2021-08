Illinois basketball has a great start to their 2022 class, and they look to add more in the coming months. As of right now, the Illini have two committed players for 2022. Jayden Epps is the highest-rated recruit checking in at No. 58 in the nation. He is joined by a superstar out of Ohio in Sencire Harris who is the No. 94 player in the class of 2022. Illinois continues to make a push for a few other big-time targets as well.