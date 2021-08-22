EDITORIAL: More choices are better

Thumbs up

Thumbs up to choices Enid cable and internet customers will have when a new broadband provider comes to town.

Enid City Commission on Tuesday approved a new, non-exclusive franchise deal with Bluepeak to construct and maintain a fiber-optic cable system throughout Enid, replacing a lapsed deal with Suddenlink.

It will still take about three years before this option is fully available in Enid. However, it’s always best for customers when they have options and choices for these important services.

Thumbs upThumbs up to the AMBUCS once again for their AmTrykes program. It is always a joy to see the smiles of the faces of those who are recipients of these wonderful bikes.

AmTrykes are adaptive tricycles and bicycles made for people with mobility issues. With the help of AMBUCS’ fundraising, people are able to receive AmTrykes for free. People of all ages who cannot ride a regular tricycle or bicycle are eligible to receive one. A therapist must measure and fit the AmTryke to the recipient’s physical specifications and needs in order to receive the best benefit from the AmTryke.

Last year, the local Enid AM Too AMBUCS chapter donated 13 bikes nationally and locally.

We are thankful for this wonderful program in our community.

Thumbs upThumbs up to X-Treme Flight Gaming Lounge and owner Xavier Prince, who built the event center out of a desire to bring something seen in the big city to Enid.

Prince said his kids kept saying they wanted to get out and have some fun. As a former behavioral therapist, teacher and coach, Prince wondered how he could do this and create a safe family environment. So, he tapped into his passion to help and created X-Treme Flight to offer a safe environment for kids to hang out and socialize with like-minded people.

The center has been going since January, and we hope to see it continue its success and to grow.