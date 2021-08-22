Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 22

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A boundary was moving through the western Big Bend and South Georgia earlier Sunday morning which helped to develop showers and a few thunderstorms. A broken line of rain was spotted on radar from near Ft. Braden southwestward to east of Mexico Beach as of 9:20 a.m. Sunday as it moved east to southeast. Rain chances will remain elevated in the Big Bend Sunday morning, but will be lower in South Georgia. Rain chances will increase across the area Sunday afternoon and evening as boundaries, daytime heating, plenty of atmospheric moisture and a potential of mid-level energy give a helping hand. Highs will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s with the odds of rain at 60%.