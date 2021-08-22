Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tallahassee, FL

Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 22

By Charles Roop
WCTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A boundary was moving through the western Big Bend and South Georgia earlier Sunday morning which helped to develop showers and a few thunderstorms. A broken line of rain was spotted on radar from near Ft. Braden southwestward to east of Mexico Beach as of 9:20 a.m. Sunday as it moved east to southeast. Rain chances will remain elevated in the Big Bend Sunday morning, but will be lower in South Georgia. Rain chances will increase across the area Sunday afternoon and evening as boundaries, daytime heating, plenty of atmospheric moisture and a potential of mid-level energy give a helping hand. Highs will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s with the odds of rain at 60%.

www.wctv.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Mexico Beach, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Georgia#Mexico#Thunderstorms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy