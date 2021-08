Winners and losers from the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-20 win against the Detroit Lions Saturday night. Ben Roethlisberger: Welcome back Roethlisberger. Just your ho-hum, 8 of 10, 137-yard, two touchdown, perfect passer rating first quarter. Roethlisberger showed a great rapport with rookie TE Pat Freiermuth and more importantly, showed plenty of zip on those throws. He might not be the NFL’s best deep ball thrower, but the velocity is there. He even showed some vintage Roethlisberger with a crazy pump fake on his first TD and a backyard, spin-and-run-around pass on the first drive, a would-be conversion had Eric Ebron not bathed in cooking oil before the game.