Gwen Stefani Wishes Son Zuma Happy Birthday With Heartwarming Message & Throwback Pic

Popstar and former “The Voice” coach Gwen Stefani gave a birthday shoutout to her middle son, Zuma, in an adorable Instagram post last night.

Stefani shared the absolute cutest baby photo of Zuma, who turned 13, in the post. She put it in a slideshow with a more up-to-date pic, with the pop star’s middle son rocking some awesome green and black glasses and a spiky blond hair-do. Likely, the glasses came from him and his mom’s eyewear line, Zuma Rock.

“happy 13th b day to my Zuma baby,” Gwen Stefani captioned the post. “We love u so much!!”

On Stefani’s post, a few famous names gave birthday shoutouts to the 13-year-old. Canadian choreographer Luther Brown reacted with several party horn emojis, while Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline Bryan, sent him some heart emojis.

Gwen Stefani has three kids with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. Her oldest son, Kingston, turned 15 this past May. Her youngest son, Apollo, is about seven and a half. And now her middle child, Zuma, just became an official teenager. Though Stefani and Rossdale split after 13 years of marriage in 2015, they seem to get along when it comes to co-parenting their three sons.

Luckily for Stefani, her boys also seem to get along with her new husband, Blake Shelton. The country singer and pop star dated for about six years before tying the knot on July 3, 2021. They kept the ceremony mostly secret, but several fans and friends have congratulated them since then.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Have Been Spending a Lot of Time Together on Stage

Recently, country star and “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton has been touring across the country for his “Friends and Heroes 2021” tour. And his new wife has joined him, both on the road and on stage.

Shortly after getting hitched, the two set off for Country Thunder, a music festival in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. While there, Stefani snuck on stage with Shelton to perform the pop star’s classic hit “Don’t Speak.” Then they wowed audiences with a performance of one of their duets, “Happy Anywhere.”

The couple repeated their performance at both the Cheyenne Frontier Days show and Iowa State Fair. Fans went wild at all these encore performances, cheering on the newlyweds as they performed for the first time together since tying the knot. Blake Shelton even introduced his wife by her new name, “Gwen Stefani Shelton.”

The two seem to be enjoying their newlywed bliss. Stefani’s so smitten, she even wore Blake Shelton’s face on top of her custom-made vans while running errands!

We’ll see if Stefani joins her husband on stage for any more encore performances for the rest of his tour, which hits Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 9.