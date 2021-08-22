Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Gwen Stefani Wishes Son Zuma Happy Birthday With Heartwarming Message & Throwback Pic

By Leanne Stahulak
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1seu4f_0bZPrEqR00

Popstar and former “The Voice” coach Gwen Stefani gave a birthday shoutout to her middle son, Zuma, in an adorable Instagram post last night.

Stefani shared the absolute cutest baby photo of Zuma, who turned 13, in the post. She put it in a slideshow with a more up-to-date pic, with the pop star’s middle son rocking some awesome green and black glasses and a spiky blond hair-do. Likely, the glasses came from him and his mom’s eyewear line, Zuma Rock.

“happy 13th b day to my Zuma baby,” Gwen Stefani captioned the post. “We love u so much!!”

On Stefani’s post, a few famous names gave birthday shoutouts to the 13-year-old. Canadian choreographer Luther Brown reacted with several party horn emojis, while Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline Bryan, sent him some heart emojis.

Gwen Stefani has three kids with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. Her oldest son, Kingston, turned 15 this past May. Her youngest son, Apollo, is about seven and a half. And now her middle child, Zuma, just became an official teenager. Though Stefani and Rossdale split after 13 years of marriage in 2015, they seem to get along when it comes to co-parenting their three sons.

Luckily for Stefani, her boys also seem to get along with her new husband, Blake Shelton. The country singer and pop star dated for about six years before tying the knot on July 3, 2021. They kept the ceremony mostly secret, but several fans and friends have congratulated them since then.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Have Been Spending a Lot of Time Together on Stage

Recently, country star and “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton has been touring across the country for his “Friends and Heroes 2021” tour. And his new wife has joined him, both on the road and on stage.

Shortly after getting hitched, the two set off for Country Thunder, a music festival in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. While there, Stefani snuck on stage with Shelton to perform the pop star’s classic hit “Don’t Speak.” Then they wowed audiences with a performance of one of their duets, “Happy Anywhere.”

The couple repeated their performance at both the Cheyenne Frontier Days show and Iowa State Fair. Fans went wild at all these encore performances, cheering on the newlyweds as they performed for the first time together since tying the knot. Blake Shelton even introduced his wife by her new name, “Gwen Stefani Shelton.”

The two seem to be enjoying their newlywed bliss. Stefani’s so smitten, she even wore Blake Shelton’s face on top of her custom-made vans while running errands!

We’ll see if Stefani joins her husband on stage for any more encore performances for the rest of his tour, which hits Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 9.

Comments / 1

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

183K+
Followers
19K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Gavin Rossdale
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Blake Shelton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Birthday#Canadian#Kingston#Apollo#Country Thunder#Iowa State Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Gwen Stefani’s New Profile Pic Has Internet Talking

Gwen Stefani changed up her profile picture on Twitter recently that caused the internet to start talking. She took an old photo of Blake Shelton from 2003, and she photoshopped herself over his ex-wife. Blake was married to his high school sweetheart from 2003 to 2006. She also photoshopped her...
NFLcountry1025.com

Gwen Stefani Preserves Her Wedding Dress, Shares Photo On Instagram

Gwen Stefani recently shared on her Instagram stories footage of her Vera Wang wedding dress and white flowers. In the series of clips posted on August 10th, Gwen documented her husband Blake Shelton’s sweet reaction to their wedding flowers. Blake said on the video, “Standing here like an idiot because...
CelebritiesIn Style

Gwen Stefani Photoshopped Blake Shelton's Ex-Wife Out of a Throwback Pic

Ladies, listen up: Gwen Stefani just came up with an ingenious solution for all of those old photos of your boyfriend and/or husband with his ex — especially when said boyfriend and/or husband is super famous and pictures from his past relationships will continue to exist on the internet until the end of time.
Family RelationshipsTODAY.com

Gwen Stefani posts family photo with Blake and all her kids for son's 13th birthday

The mother of three just celebrated her middle child's 13th birthday with her family and it looks like they had an absolute blast. The singer, who has three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, sent Zuma two sweet Instagram shout-outs over the weekend to commemorate the major milestone. In an Instagram story that has since expired, the 51-year-old wished her baby boy a happy birthday and shared the most adorable family photo.
CelebritiesPopculture

Blake Shelton Recorded the Song He Wrote for His Wedding Vows to Gwen Stefani

When Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani married on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch earlier this month, Stefani wrote her own vows and Shelton wrote her a song. In a new interview with SiriusXM's Storme Warren, Shelton confirmed that he has recorded the song, called "Reach the Star," but didn't reveal whether he plans to release the track for fans to hear. He also told Warren that he decided to write a song when he and Stefani decided to write their own vows because "that's the opposite of what she would have expected me to do."
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Gwen Stefani Stuns in Sheer Silver Dress, Asks Blake Shelton to Get in the Photo Next Time

It turns out that country music star Blake Shelton is not a big fan of the camera. But that doesn’t stop his wife, Gwen Stefani, from posting photos of herself. Life is pretty dang good right now for both Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. The two music stars officially tied the knot back on July 3. The happy couple kept their wedding small, however. That news did come as a little bit of a surprise to some fans, given the high-profile status of both Shelton and Stefani. There were roughly 40 family members and friends who made the trip out to Shelton’s ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma for the ceremony. That number even includes Stefani’s three sons who she shares with her ex, Gavin Rossdale. Her sons are Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7.

Comments / 1

Community Policy