Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Columbia The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Columbia County in central Pennsylvania Southeastern Northumberland County in central Pennsylvania Central Schuylkill County in central Pennsylvania * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 434 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pottsville, Tamaqua, Mount Carmel, Shenandoah, Minersville, Mahanoy City, Frackville, St. Clair, Kulpmont, Ashland, Port Carbon, Tremont, Girardville, Marshallton, Hometown, Tuscarora, New Philadelphia, Oneida, Grier City-Park Crest and Lavelle. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over parts of the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
