Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 09:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Water levels have declined.

alerts.weather.gov

Escambia County, FLweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Escambia County, FLweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Pulaski County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 13:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Pulaski A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Pulaski County through 145 PM EDT At 116 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gunton Park, or near Pulaski, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pulaski. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Republic County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Republic; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN REPUBLIC AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 453 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Narka, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Munden, Narka and Mahaska. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Republic County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Republic; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN REPUBLIC AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 507 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Munden, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Munden, Narka and Mahaska. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Warrick County, INweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 04:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Warrick A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Warrick County through 245 PM CDT At 222 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Folsomville, or 8 miles northeast of Boonville, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lynnville around 235 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 37 and 52. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Environmentweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Edwards County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Edwards by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 15:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Edwards A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Edwards County through 445 PM CDT At 416 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Albion, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Albion around 430 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Republic County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Republic; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN REPUBLIC AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 441 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Narka, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Munden, Narka and Mahaska. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Thayer County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Thayer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Thayer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Thayer County through 500 PM CDT At 432 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Munden, or 9 miles northeast of Belleville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Hubbell around 450 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Environmentweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Republic County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Republic; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN REPUBLIC AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 430 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Munden, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Munden, Narka and Mahaska. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Breathitt, Magoffin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 04:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Breathitt; Magoffin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Breathitt and west central Magoffin Counties through 430 PM EDT At 414 PM EDT, weather radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lambric, or 10 miles southwest of Salyersville. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch diameter hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Breathitt and west central Magoffin Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Valley County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Valley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN VALLEY COUNTY At 448 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles south of Opheim, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 440 pm MDT, a trained weather spotter reported quarter sized hail in Baylor. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Valley County. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: District of Columbia THE URBAN AREA AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY, NORTHWESTERN ARLINGTON AND NORTHEASTERN FAIRFAX COUNTIES AND THE NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA At 513 PM EDT, emergency management reported ongoing flooding across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Arlington... Bethesda Mclean... Fort Totten Potomac... American University Friendship Village... Georgetown Adams Morgan... Chillum Cabin John... Chevy Chase Village Somerset... Glen Echo Little Falls... Rivercrest National Zoo... Langley West Mclean This includes the following Flood Prone Roads: Military Road at 36th Road at Gulf Branch Beach Dr from Broad Branch Rd to Piney Branch Pkwy
Columbia County, PAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Columbia by NWS

Columbia County, PAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Columbia by NWS

Columbia County, PAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Columbia The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Columbia County in central Pennsylvania Southeastern Northumberland County in central Pennsylvania Central Schuylkill County in central Pennsylvania * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 434 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pottsville, Tamaqua, Mount Carmel, Shenandoah, Minersville, Mahanoy City, Frackville, St. Clair, Kulpmont, Ashland, Port Carbon, Tremont, Girardville, Marshallton, Hometown, Tuscarora, New Philadelphia, Oneida, Grier City-Park Crest and Lavelle. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over parts of the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Community Policy