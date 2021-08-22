Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Don Everly, of Country-Rock Group The Everly Brothers, Dies at 84

By Melissa Goldberg
CMT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was announced that Don Everly, the last surviving member of the Everly Brothers, died at his home in Nashville on Saturday at the age of 84. A representative for the singer confirmed his death to the Los Angeles Times, and at current time no cause of death has been disclosed.

www.cmt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Ronstadt
Person
Alison Krauss
Person
Andy Williams
Person
Cher
Person
Tom Jones
Person
Buddy Holly
Person
Jerry Lee Lewis
Person
Emmylou Harris
Person
Nancy Sinatra
Person
Roy Orbison
Person
Roberta Flack
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Paul Simon
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Gram Parsons
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Bobbie Gentry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Everly Brothers#Country Rock Group#The Los Angeles Times#Cmhof#Rolling Stone#Simon Garfunkel#Sonny Cher#Sam Dave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
Related
MusicPosted by
Fox News

Charlie Daniels’ loved ones remember the late country music icon: ‘We didn’t see his passing coming’

Charlie Daniels’ loved ones are still feeling the great loss of the country music icon. The singer passed away in 2020 after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke at age 83. "We were shocked," Daniels’ manager David Corlew told People magazine on Thursday. "Some of us are still in shock. None of us really believe that we’re going to live forever. But because of Charlie’s energy level and his attitude towards work, we didn’t see his passing coming. We were just waiting out the COVID. If Charlie was still with us, we’d have 300 dates on the books. Of all the parts of his career, entertaining people is what he loved the most."
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Deaths of Older Rock Legends Continue to Shake Us

As classic rock icons pass well into middle age, are their late ’60s the new 27?. Rock ‘n’ roll laughs at death. Rock ‘n’ roll likes waving the skull and crossbones flag. Rock ‘n’ roll runs with the devil and shoots death the middle finger. And yet, of late, the...
MusicGuitar Player

Rock 'N' Roll Innovator Don Everly Dies at 84

Don Everly – one half of trailblazing rock 'n' roll duo The Everly Brothers – has died at the age of 84. No cause of death has been revealed yet, but his family have led a wave of tributes. “Don lived by what he felt in his heart,” their statement reads.
MusicPosted by
102.3 The Bull

Everly Brothers Singer-Guitarist Don Everly Dead at 84

Don Everly, who became one of the most influential musicians in early rock and roll as one-half of the Everly Brothers, has died. The Los Angeles Times reports that Everly died at his home in Nashville on Saturday (Aug. 21). He was 84 years old. A representative for the Rock...
Musicsportswar.com

What is the worst concert you ever saw? Mine was Bob Dylan at Ap State

What is the worst concert you ever saw? Mine was Bob Dylan at Ap State -- bigbadbird 08/27/2021 08:26AM. Dylan and Paul Simon in Raleigh, 1999 (?). Dylan was so drunk Simon -- PhotoHokieNC 08/27/2021 3:33PM. I've never understood the appeal of him, live or recorded. ** -- KeithHokie89 08/27/2021...
Mountain, WVwvpublic.org

Listen: Emmylou Harris Has Our Mountain Stage Song Of The Week From 2005

Recorded in November 2005, this star-studded line-up is the kind of bill you might only find on Mountain Stage. Lead by one of music’s most iconic and incomparable voices, Emmylou Harris, we also hear performances from the Honky Tonk Hero Billy Joe Shaver (August 16, 1939 – October 28, 2020), the unmistakable Jimmie Dale Gilmore, and a set of John Hartford songs by his son Jamie Hartford and his band. Click here to see the playlist.
Musicwcsx.com

Eric Clapton Releases New Protest Song ‘This Has Gotta Stop’

Eric Clapton, who’s been very vocal against various coronavirus pandemic measures, has released another protest song titled “This Has Gotta Stop.”. The track can be heard below and features the following lyrics:. “This has gotta stop. Enough is enough. I can’t take this BS any longer. It’s gone far enough.
Musicnjarts.net

Bonnie Raitt: favorite songs from each album

As I’ve done before for Bob Dylan, Elvis Costello, Lou Reed and Stevie Wonder, I am currently sharing a song a day, on Facebook, from each Bonnie Raitt album in chronological order. I started with her self-titled 1971 debut album on Aug. 22, and should be done in just a few weeks (Raitt has not been as prolific as the artists I have previously done this for).
Celebrities1029thebuzz.com

The Beatles’ Manager Brian Epstein Remembered

Today (August 27th) marks the 53rd anniversary of the death of the Beatles' manager Brian Epstein. Epstein, who died of an accidental drug overdose at the age of 32, literally groomed the group from a scruffy, leather clad, bar band into the most successful and influential musicians of their time. In April 2014, Epstein was finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
CelebritiesAlbany Herald

SCOTT LUDWIG: Classically gassed

Recently, I made the following post on social media:. ♦ The Beatles’ “Let It Be” (open for debate) ♦ Iron Butterfly’s “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” (nonnegotiable) Several of the submissions I received were songs I originally intended to include, such as Steppenwolf’s “Magic Carpet Ride” (long version), Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water,” and Eric Clapton’s “Layla.” One other submission was “Hotel California” by the Eagles, ironic because on the night of my post, I was going to a Black Jacket Symphony concert in LaGrange to hear them play the album “Hotel California” in its entirety, and I intended to include the title song on my original list. Apparently, a short memory is one of the repercussions of listening to classic rock for more than 50 years.
Musicopenculture.com

The Life & Music of the Godmother of Rock and Roll, Sister Rosetta Tharpe

When I was a wee lad I was interested in the history of rock and roll. Where did it come from? Who started it? But also when I was wee, there didn’t seem to be a lot of information around, certainly not in my library downtown. But when Muddy Waters died in 1983, I started to understand that rock and roll was sped-up blues, and pieces started to slot together. However, women weren’t part of the equation. (Blame Rolling Stone Magazine).

Comments / 0

Community Policy