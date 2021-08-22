Cancel
Spencerport’s Ann Mitchell performing at Fringe

Cover picture for the articleAnn Mitchell will be performing Songs of Burt Bacharach on Saturday, September 25, 7:30 p.m., at the Rochester Music Hall of Fame, 25 Gibbs Street, Rochester. The performance is part of the 2021 KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival, which runs September 14 through 25. Tickets are $15 at rochesterfringe.com, where more information is also available. Remaining tickets will be available at the door starting one hour before curtain.

