“Things I Think” before facing the brown giants
Is yours New York Giants Confrontation Cleveland Browns In Game 2 of pre-season Sunday afternoon. Here are some “things I think” while we wait for that match. Joe Judge was shy on Friday about whether the Starters would play on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. He said he didn’t know, but I knew the judge well enough at this point to be absolutely sure that he only knew the wand and didn’t want to reveal the answer.houstonianonline.com
Comments / 0