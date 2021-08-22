Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe County, NY

Monroe County 4-H presents day of hands-on activities

By Editor
westsidenewsny.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County (CCE-Monroe) 4-H Youth Development Program will be holding “4-H Camp Day: Make, Munch & Move!” on Monday, August 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at Wegman Lodge in Seneca Park. This free program for youth ages eight to 12 entails six-hours of learning and doing through fun, engaging hands-on activities. Participants will work together to make a healthy lunch, create calm jars, and play games such as balloon-a-palooza, stretch-as-if, and an under-the-cone relay race.

westsidenewsny.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County, NY
Society
County
Monroe County, NY
Monroe County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4 H#Youth Development Program#Healthy Habits#The Walmart Foundation#The National 4 H Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy