Monroe County 4-H presents day of hands-on activities
The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County (CCE-Monroe) 4-H Youth Development Program will be holding “4-H Camp Day: Make, Munch & Move!” on Monday, August 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at Wegman Lodge in Seneca Park. This free program for youth ages eight to 12 entails six-hours of learning and doing through fun, engaging hands-on activities. Participants will work together to make a healthy lunch, create calm jars, and play games such as balloon-a-palooza, stretch-as-if, and an under-the-cone relay race.westsidenewsny.com
