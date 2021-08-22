Cancel
Video: Afghan evacuees arrive in Germany

Fox5 KVVU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlane after plane carrying men, women and children. They are evacuees who were part of the chaotic scramble to airlift people out of Afghanistan following the Taliban take over. (CNN via CNN Wire)

MilitaryDaily Beast

Dad of Marine Slain in Kabul Vents Anger at Military, Biden

Thursday was “an excruciating day” for California carpenter Steve Nikoui. He knew his son Kareem, a young U.S. Marine, was stationed at the Kabul airport. But when he heard there had been a bombing there, he had no idea if Kareem was alive or dead. “I stayed home from work...
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.
WorldBBC

Liverpool man in Afghanistan rescue bid says no escape now

A man who travelled from the UK to Afghanistan 10 days ago to help his wife and children flee the country said they have "no chance" of escaping now. The taxi driver, who the BBC is calling Ahmed to protect his identity, travelled from Liverpool as the Taliban seized control of the country.
WorldCNN

Airbnb says it will host 20,000 Afghan refugees

London (CNN Business) — Airbnb has pledged to provide free housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees. CEO Brian Chesky said Tuesday that the program would begin immediately, and that Airbnb would pay for the stays. "The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the US and elsewhere is one of the...
Aerospace & DefenseUS News and World Report

Afghan Refugee Gives Birth on U.S. Evacuation Plane

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An Afghan woman gave birth on board a U.S. evacuation plane on Saturday, moments after landing at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, the U.S. Air Force said. The woman delivered a baby girl in the cargo bay of an Air Force C-17 aircraft after going into labor and experiencing complications during the flight, U.S. Air Mobility Command said on Twitter.
WorldFox5 KVVU

US officials say American personnel wounded in blast outside Kabul airport

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Russia’s Foreign Ministry says a second explosion has gone off outside Kabul airport. The twin suicide attacks killed at least 13 people and wounded another 15. U.S. officials said that American personnel were wounded in the blast, without elaborating. They spoke on condition of anonymity to...
Arizona StateFox5 KVVU

Arizona Marine seen holding baby in arms at Kabul airport

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN (3TV/CBS 5) -- A photo of a Payson Marine cradling an infant in his arms has gone viral on social media in the wake of the Kabul attacks. Tanner Savage, the Marine identified in the photo, is seen holding a baby as they wait for the baby's mother during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Savage is originally from Payson, Arizona. Savage's mother identified her son in the photo and asked the public to keep her son and fellow soldiers in their thoughts and prayers.
AfghanistanPosted by
KRMG

The Latest: Bahrain's national carrier to fly evacuees to US

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Bahrain says its national carrier is flying people to the United States as part of efforts to evacuate people from Afghanistan a week after the Taliban takeover. The U.S.-allied kingdom said Sunday that a Gulf Air flight will transport people from its Isa Air Base...
Aerospace & DefenseBirmingham Star

Germany airlifts another 172 evacuees from Kabul

Tashkent [Uzbekistan] August 21 (ANI/Sputnik): The Airbus A400M military transport aircraft of the German Air Force delivered another 172 evacuees from the Afghan capital to Uzbekistan, an employee of the Tashkent International Airport told Sputnik on Saturday. "Last night, an Airbus A-400M of the German Air Force delivered another group...
AdvocacyCNET

Crisis in Afghanistan: How to help refugees and their families

Since Taliban forces took control of Afghanistan, including its capital, Kabul, thousands of Afghan citizens are desperately attempting to leave the country. As of Sunday, the Pentagon is organizing US commercial airline flights to help evacuate the most vulnerable individuals. The planes wouldn't go into Kabul but would be used to transport those who have already left the country and are on military bases.
ImmigrationWQAD

Local Afghan refugee hopeful to get his family safely out of Kabul, Afghanistan

DAVENPORT, Iowa — With eyes glued to the TV screen, Muhamad Nasaki has watched from his home in Davenport in shock and horror as his home country has quickly been overtaken by the Taliban regime. He’s a refugee from Afghanistan that came to America back in 2002. Before that, he spent 10 years as a refugee in Pakistan. Nasaki saying, “I’m stunned still. I’m shocked. What just happened?”
U.S. Politicscharlottestar.com

About 1,100 US citizens evacuated from Afghanistan

Washington [US], August 18 (ANI): The United States military has evacuated approximately 1,100 US citizens, permanent residents and their families on 13 flights from Afghanistan on Tuesday (local time), a White House official said. According to CNN, twelve of those flights were C-17 sorties and one was a C-130. At...

