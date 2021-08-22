Video: Afghan evacuees arrive in Germany

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN (3TV/CBS 5) -- A photo of a Payson Marine cradling an infant in his arms has gone viral on social media in the wake of the Kabul attacks. Tanner Savage, the Marine identified in the photo, is seen holding a baby as they wait for the baby's mother during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Savage is originally from Payson, Arizona. Savage's mother identified her son in the photo and asked the public to keep her son and fellow soldiers in their thoughts and prayers.