From Lake Guntersville, Captain Mike Gerry reports typical late summer fishing, with some bass on the deep ledges taking crankbaits, some around the bait schools hitting topwaters and some in scattered grass on the shoulder areas, where a swimjig does well. He also suggests hard jerkbaits to turn on lethargic bass of late summer, with those suspending at 8 to 10 feet the best bet at present on the deep side of the flats. He says lures like the McStick 95 should be fished with a lot of long pauses to draw the bites. Some anglers are also finding action on the flats at dawn where scattered grass allows working a treble-hook topwater, but this action slows as soon as the sun gets up; www.fishlakeguntersvilleguideservice.com.