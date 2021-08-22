Highland Private Wealth Management Acquires 627 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)
Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 201.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com
