Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $23.99 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)
Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,547 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,288 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $23,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
