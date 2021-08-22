College Swimmers Now Profiting Off Their NIL Rights? Good For Them
College Swimmers Now Profiting Off Their NIL Rights? Good For Them. Generations of star swimmers returned from amazing performances at Olympics with a choice: take the money they earned and capitalize on their marketability, at a premium immediately after the Games, or return for another season or more in college swimming, the exciting team-first format that every participant, elite Olympic hopeful or far from that level, cherishes. Almost all choose the college route, delaying their entry to the professional level and losing tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands or, in some cases, millions of dollars.www.swimmingworldmagazine.com
Comments / 0