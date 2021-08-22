Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Masahiro Sakurai talks about retirement in Harada’s Bar

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week Harada sat down in Harada’s Bar with Masahiro Sakurai or Super Smash Bros. and Kirby fame to discuss topics such as PR and image. This week the two talked about retirement. You can watch the full english subtitled video of the Haradas Bar Youtube Channel, but here are some key points from the interview.

gamingideology.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katsuhiro Harada
Person
Masahiro Sakurai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Copyrights#Super Smash Bros#Twitter#Mercedes S Class#News#Media Agencies#The Content Source
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Trademarks
Related
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Smash creator Sakurai opens up about retiring: “I can’t count how many times I’ve wanted to quit”

Legendary developer Masahiro Sakurai opened up about his drive to make games, and what would compel the Smash Bros. creator to one day call it quits. For over 30 years, Sakurai has been in the games industry, leaving his mark on millions of fans around the world. After years of work and struggle, it’s getting closer to the time when people would start thinking about retiring.
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

Super Smash Bros. creator Sakurai doesn't plan to retire any time soon

Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai may actually truly need a rest. The Super Smash Bros. community loves to joke that Sakurai needs a break, a meme that started due to the player base's seemingly voracious appetite for new DLC fighters that can't be satisfied. Sakurai has been working in the game industry for 30 years and recently opened up about his frustration with the DLC theories, speculations, and demands on Bandai Namco's Katsuhiro Harada's "Harada's Bar" podcast.
Video GamesComicBook

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Director Masahiro Sakurai Shares Some Good News for Nintendo Fans

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director shared some good news for Nintendo fans during a recent interview, which is that he currently has no plans of retiring. In fact, it sounds like he's not thinking of retiring anytime soon. The creator and long-running creative director of Super Smash Bros, Sakurai is 51 years old, which is right about the age many start thinking about retirement. And it's been well-documented how much game development has taken a toll on Sakurai. Back in 2019, he revealed he was on IV drips at one point during Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's development. Knowing this context, you wouldn't blame Sakurai for hanging up the boots early or at least transitioning to something far less stressful. Again though, it doesn't sound like this is on Sakurai's mind. While Sakurai quickly admits game development is a very hard job, he's not ready to call it quits, especially when he's still in demand, which he is. While the Super Smash Bros. series could and will eventually live on without Sakurai, it's nonetheless difficult to imagine.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Smash Bros creator Masahiro Sakurai is planning to “work as long as I can”

Katsuhiro Harada, the producer of Tekken and the general manager from Bandai Namco, has had the chance to interview and discuss video games with the exceptionally hard working Smash Bros creator, Masahiro Sakurai. The topic for the recent video is about retirement as both Katsuhiro Harada and Masahiro Sakurai are 51 years of age, with the general population of Japan retiring at 65 (soon to be 70). Mr. Sakurai says in the interview that he is planning to work as long as he possibly can to satisfy himself and the fans.
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

No, Doomguy is NOT the last Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter

Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai begged the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate community to stop speculating who would be the last DLC. So naturally, Smash players have decided to start wildly speculating who the last DLC fighter will be. In a recent interview, Sakurai opened up about the pressure he feels...
Video GamesComicBook

Ubisoft Making Popular PS4 and Xbox One Game Free for Limited Time

Ubisoft is making one of its most popular and best-selling games on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia free for a limited time. Unfortunately, it isn't a free download, but a free trial. In other words, said game is being made free-to-play for a limited time, however, it's plenty of time to, at the very least, beat the game's single-player campaign, which is its main appeal, especially with its follow-up releasing soon.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Mario Golf Adds Toadette And New Donk City

Mario Golf: Super Rush has been out since June and finally the invites that were lost in the mail to the relaxing golf game are starting to arrive. That is to say that Toadette, the female mushroom character with twin mushroom braids, is set to be joining the roster through a free update today. If you have been looking for a reason to return to the game, this update might offer just that.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Psychonauts 2 showcases interns in latest dev video

"In this first episode of "Basic Braining," a behind the scene peek at Psychonauts 2, we look at some of the new characters Raz will meet at Psychonauts HQ: his fellow members of the intern program!" Psychonauts 2 developers are releasing a new video series titled Basic Training, which, as...
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

New From Software Collab With PlayStation – Rumor

According to a new rumor making the circulation of a new From Software Collaboration with PlayStation could be in the works in the future. While this would result in a PlayStation exclusive From Soft game similar to Bloodborne it is not suggested to be Bloodborne 2, or as I now need that game to be called, Borne 2 Blood.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Xbox announce the gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream

Xbox has today announced the gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream, which will take place live on August 24 at 10:00am PT/6:00pm BST/7:00pm CEST. This year gamescom will be a 100% virtual experience. Gamers can tune in via YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook Gaming to learn more about the upcoming games lineup. The...
Video GamesGamespot

Skateboarding Game, The Ramp, Launches On PC Today

Skateboarding game The Ramp drops on PC today. The game is the debut of Hyperparadise, which is a Berlin-based solo studio by Paul Schnepf. He was previously the co-founder of Grizzly Games, the makers of Islanders and Superflight. The Ramp has a very simple premise: You are a digital skateboarding...
Worldvooks.net

Nintendo hosting an Indie World Showcase later this week

It’s been a few months since the last one, but we’re ready for another. Nintendo has announced a new Indie World Showcase for later this week. It’ll feature 20 minutes of upcoming indie Switch games. Here’s the time you’ll need to be up or catch it in the morning. Nintendo...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Minecraft Update 2.28 Patch Notes

Update 2.28 has arrived for Minecraft and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Mojang revealed this patch that is known as 1.17.11 (Bedrock) overall on their feedback website today and specified it was first coming to Xbox consoles and would be coming to other platforms in the coming days. However, it has already now arrived on PS4 as well. Here’s everything new with Minecraft update 2.28.
Businessmobilesyrup.com

Ex-Google Stadia developers open new studio in Montreal

A group of former Google Stadia employees has opened a new independent studio called ‘Raccoon Logic’ in Montreal. The team is consists of many people from Typhoon Studios, the now-defunct Montreal-based developer of Journey to the Savage Planet. Google acquired the studio in December 2019 but shuttered it in February 2021 as part of the larger closure of its Stadia Games & Entertainment first-party development division.

Comments / 0

Community Policy