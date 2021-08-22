Cancel
Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 227,729 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.4% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $79,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

