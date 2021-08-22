Cancel
Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

By Steven Smith
Cover picture for the articleOppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,209 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.2% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $82,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

