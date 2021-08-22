Cancel
Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 324,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,819 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $29,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

