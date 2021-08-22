Cancel
Curve DAO Token Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week (CRV)

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $2.27 or 0.00004656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $906.39 million and $246.73 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

