Curve DAO Token Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week (CRV)

Back in the day when Bitcoin was first invented, it was intended to go global and become the cryptocurrency of the entire world. Right now, twelve and a half years later, some would say that the mission has been accomplished, partially. Bitcoin is indeed being used around the globe by people from all walks of life. However, mass adoption has not yet happened. Mass adoption would imply that Bitcoin is being used by everyone, that it can be used to pay in every store, restaurant, that you can use it to pay for education, bills, rents, that you can buy a car with it, or a home, and more.