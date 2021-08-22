iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank
AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 1.3% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.25% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $39,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com
