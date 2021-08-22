How the Women’s Gold-Medal Performances Ranked At the Olympic Games; Kaylee McKeown Leads Way

If I had an Olympic gold medal, I would probably keep it in a designated safe space inside my home. That’s not to say I wouldn’t want to show it off to everybody all the time — more that I am a person who loses things, so I can’t just be parading around with my treasures whenever. But if, on the other hand, my boyfriend had an Olympic gold medal and he took it with him everywhere he went, including on our romantic boat ride, I would probably want to wear it just for kicks — the first and possibly only point on which I can relate to Kendall Jenner.