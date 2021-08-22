Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

How the Women’s Gold-Medal Performances Ranked At the Olympic Games; Kaylee McKeown Leads Way

By John Lohn - Editor-in-Chief
SwimInfo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow the Women’s Gold-Medal Performances Ranked At the Olympic Games; Kaylee McKeown Leads Way. Which individual women’s performance was the finest produced at the Olympic Games in Tokyo? That answer is not easy to discern. Arguments can be made for several swims, depending on the measurements used when analyzing the 14 solo events that were contested. Emotional impact might elevate a performance in someone’s eyes. For others, a victory over a rival may carry greater weight.

www.swimmingworldmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yui Ohashi
Person
Tatjana Schoenmaker
Person
Maggie Macneil
Person
Kaylee Mckeown
Person
Katie Ledecky
Person
Emma Mckeon
Person
Ariarne Titmus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Fina#Fina#South African#Australian#Backstroke
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

Daniel Dias and Jessica Long Looking to Add to Paralympics Medal Hauls

Daniel Dias and Jessica Long Looking to Add to Paralympics Medal Hauls. Paralympic swimming begins August 25 in Tokyo, and there’s a lot to unpack. Swimming at the Paralympics has many categories to keep the competitions balanced. There are 14 different classes across three impairment groups. The Paralympics website explains these classifications in further detail.
GolfGolfWRX

Gold medal gear: An inside look at Xander Schauffele’s Olympic WITB

It was less than 30 days ago that Xander Schauffele stood atop the podium at Kasumigaseki Country Club’s East Course in Tokyo, gold medal around his neck. Schauffele vanquished a field of 120 competitors from 42 nations by a stroke in the men’s golf competition. It’s only once every four...
Sportsaudacy.com

Olympic medalist has gold medal replaced after biting incident

The Japanese Olympic organizers told the gold medalists not to bite their medals. The reason being that they're not that sturdy and they're made from recycled smartphones. One of the gold medalists from Japan's softball team, Miu Goto had to get a replacement for her gold medal, but not because she bit into it.
GolfBleacher Report

Xander Schauffele's Dad Stefan Takes Epic Photo with Son's Olympic Gold Medal

Golfer Xander Schauffele might have won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, but it appears his father is going to keep the award for himself. Stefan Schauffele posted a picture on social media Wednesday with the medal around his own neck:. "I should've seen this coming," Xander Schauffele responded...
Bismarck, NDkxnet.com

Lauren Ware and Team USA win gold in the FIBA U19 World Cup

The US U19 Woman’s Basketball team struck gold this afternoon after defeating Australia in the FIBA U19 World Cup final, 70-52. The US U19 Women’s team also won in 2019, giving them back-to-back championships. Bismarck’s very own Lauren Ware started for the team, finishing with 7 points, 5 rebounds, and...
BasketballDuluth News Tribune

Fourth Olympic gold medal special to Lynx center Sylvia Fowles

That was Cheryl Reeve’s message to Sylvia Fowles in the lead-up to Team USA’s gold medal game against Japan. Not just because Team USA was looking to win its seventh consecutive gold medal, but because it would be Fowles’ last as a member of the team, as she explained to her longtime coach that this was her final hurrah.
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

Post Olympics Rankings: Swimming World’s Top-25 Female Performers

Post Olympics Rankings: Swimming World’s Top-25 Female Performers. With the Olympics just concluded, it seems only reasonable that the ranking of the best swimmers in the world should be based on the performances we witnessed over nine days in Tokyo. The Olympics are swimming’s apex, so Olympic success defines career résumés, and the athletes certainly deserve the opportunity to rest on their Olympic laurels for a while. So now that we have had some time to process the results of the Games, who are the top swimmers in the world?
SportsDerrick

Olympic champ Korda shares lead at Women's British Open

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) — Two weeks after winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, top-ranked Nelly Korda began her bid for a second major title by shooting 5-under 67 in the first round to share the clubhouse lead at the Women’s British Open on Thursday. Korda rolled in a...
SportsPress Banner

Conor Gilliam wins gold medal at Junior Olympic Championships

Scotts Valley native Conor Gilliam brought home a gold medal after a strong performance at the USA Track & Field National Junior Olympic Championships in Jacksonville. He won the boys’ 13-14-year-old 800-meter run in 2-minutes, 6.24-seconds and earned All-American status on July 28 at the University of North Florida. “It...
Sportswww.fiba.basketball

Olympic 3x3 gold medalists lead Riga's title push at loaded Lausanne Masters

LAUSANNE (Switzerland) - A trio of Olympic gold medalists will be back on the 3x3 court for the first time since their stunning triumph in Tokyo when they line up for No.2 seed Riga (LAT) during the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Lausanne Masters on August 20-21. Latvian heroes Karlis Lasmanis, Nauris Miezis and Agnis Cavars are making their return on zjeWorld Tour in the aftermath of leading their country to a historic gold medal in 3x3's Olympic debut.
LifestylePosted by
Footwear News

Allyson Felix Breaks Olympic Record in Shoes She’s Auctioning for Charity

Olympian Allyson Felix is off to a running start with a bespoke sneaker from her new brand. The Olympic athlete just won the bronze medal for the women’s 400-meter dash at the Tokyo Olympics, her final Olympic competition, this morning. She is now the most-awarded American female track athlete in the games’ history — and tied with Carl Lewis for the most Olympic medals won in track competitions by Team USA. To celebrate her achievement, Felix is auctioning off her bespoke Saysh 0.07 Spike shoes. Felix, who wore the bespoke pair during the race, marks the first moment where an athlete ran...
Posted by
NESN

Gregg Popovich Had Great Ending Line To Gold Medal Game Speech At Olympics

The USA men’s basketball team’s road to the Tokyo Olympics began with a pair of exhibition losses that had many questioning just how far they’d make it this summer. The result? a gold medal after five straight wins under Gregg Popovich. The U.S. defeated France 87-82 for its fourth consecutive...
Sportschatsports.com

Team USA's Katie Nageotte Gunning To Defend Gold Medal ... At 2024 Olympic Games

Katie Nageotte better brush up on her French ... 'cause the Team USA pole vaulter tells TMZ Sports she's hoping to defend her gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris!!. 30-year-old Nageotte shocked the world by edging out Russian Olympic Committee world champ Anzhelika Sidorova on her third attempt of the event earlier this month ... after failing on her first two tries.
Sportsthecut.com

Would You Bring Your Olympic Gold Medal on a Boat?

If I had an Olympic gold medal, I would probably keep it in a designated safe space inside my home. That’s not to say I wouldn’t want to show it off to everybody all the time — more that I am a person who loses things, so I can’t just be parading around with my treasures whenever. But if, on the other hand, my boyfriend had an Olympic gold medal and he took it with him everywhere he went, including on our romantic boat ride, I would probably want to wear it just for kicks — the first and possibly only point on which I can relate to Kendall Jenner.

Comments / 0

Community Policy