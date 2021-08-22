Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.
Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,981 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $34,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com
