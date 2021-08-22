Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

A long track record of dividend growth is a key factor in determining the best stocks to buy for passive income. Fortis Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) has raised the dividend in each of the past 47 years and is providing great dividend-growth guidance. In the Q2 2021 earnings report, Fortis said its five-year capital program, now up to $19.6 billion, is progressing as planned. The company expects to increase the rate base across its utility assets by about $10 billion from 2020 to 2025. The resulting jump in revenue and cash flow should support average annual dividend hikes of 6%. Investors could see the timeline extended, as new projects get added to the development program.