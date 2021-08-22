Cancel
Fluity Tops One Day Trading Volume of $147.00 (FLTY)

By Karen Miller
 5 days ago

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Fluity has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $147.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fluity has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Fluity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges.

