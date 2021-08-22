Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $48,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Servicenow#Asset Management#Financial Advisors#Cloud Computing#Holdings Channel#Sec#Usca Ria Llc#Intellectus Partners Llc#Truist Securities#Keycorp#Morgan Stanley#Servicenow Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Five-Year Compounded Value of Independence Realty Trust Holdings

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
MarketsBenzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers

On August 4, 2021, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers has an ex-dividend date set for for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.25, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.71% at current price levels.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Are Maxim Integrated Shares Trading Higher Today?

The China State Administration for Market Regulation issued an antitrust clearance for chipmaker Analog Devices, Inc's (NASDAQ: ADI) proposed acquisition of peer Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM). It is a big win amid a rigorous global regulatory environment that saw roadblocks to NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Arm deal. Analysts...
Stockspulse2.com

Salesforce Shares: $320 Target From JMP Securities

The shares of Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) received a $320 target from JMP Securities. These are the details. The shares of Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) received a $320 target from JMP Securities. And JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens is maintaining an Outperform rating on the shares ahead of the upcoming second-quarter earnings announcement scheduled for August 25.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analysts Warn Of Q3 Slowdown In Robinhood's Doge-Reliant Growth

Financial analysts are anticipating a significant Q3 slowdown for Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) amid the company’s disclosure about crypto’s contribution to its second-quarter financial earnings. What Happened: In an investor note, Wolfe Research’s analyst Steven Chubak has warned to “beware of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) given its outsized contribution. As...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

BofA Announces Double Downgrade On Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) reported a 3% decline in organic earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter and announced disappointing guidance for fiscal 2022, citing the timing of awards, administration changes and customer execution issues as the reasons, according to BofA Securities. The Mercury Systems Analyst: Ronald Epstein downgraded the rating...
StocksBenzinga

Apple, GM, Kroger, AbbVie, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Biogen — How Warren Buffett's Berkshire Adjusted Its Portfolio In Q2

Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) sharply lowered its exposure in General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK), AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) and added positions in Kroger Inc (NYSE: KR) and Aon Plc (NYSE: AON), in the second quarter, regulatory filings revealed on Monday.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: Zebra Technologies

In the current session, Zebra Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is trading at $582.23, after a 0.58% gain. Over the past month, the stock increased by 7.78%, and in the past year, by 104.46%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Return on Capital Employed Insights for Brighthouse Financial

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) posted Q2 earnings of $21.00 million, an increase from Q1 of 102.73%. Sales dropped to $2.39 billion, a 1.4% decrease between quarters. Brighthouse Financial collected $2.43 billion in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $768.00 million loss. What Is Return...
StocksEntrepreneur

Is Moderna Headed for a Breakout?

A level of support and a resistance line have created an ascending triangle in the chart of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). If the stock breaks through this resistance, a breakout is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is a commercial-stage biotech...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Mike Khouw's Advanced Auto Parts Trade

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw suggested investors should consider a bullish options strategy in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) ahead of earnings. The company is going to report earnings on August 24. Khouw said options premiums are slightly elevated going into earnings so he wants to take advantage...
StocksZacks.com

How Are Industrial ETFs Reacting to Q2 Earnings?

The industrial sector, which faced disruption in global supply chains and factory closedowns, is expected to rebound on recovery from the coronavirus-led slump. The introduction of a coronavirus vaccine and addition of stimulus are expected to drive demand and economic activities in the sector. The latest update on U.S. industrial...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 19 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Coinbase Global. The company has an average price target of $322.79 with a high of $444.00 and a low of $210.00.
Marketsetftrends.com

How to Add Value to a Diversified Investment Portfolio

Value-focused exchange traded fund strategies can add, well, value, to any investment portfolio. In the recent webcast, Exploring the Benefits and Uses of Value Strategies, Nick Kalivas, Head of Factor and Core Equity Product Strategy, Invesco, highlighted a few reasons why investors have been looking back into the value style.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

ManpowerGroup To Acquire ettain Group For $925M

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) has agreed to acquire ettain group, a privately-held IT resourcing and services provider, for $925 million in cash. ettain will become part of Experis, ManpowerGroup's global IT resourcing and services brand. When combined, the business will have total annual revenues of more than $4.5 billion globally, with more than $1.7 billion in North America.
Financial Reportsmpamag.com

Bank of Montreal's Q3 results are out

BMO Financial Group announced net income of $2.275 billion, or $3.41 per share, on a reported basis for the third quarter ending July 31, representing an annual increase of 85%. On an adjusted basis, the bank’s net income grew by 82% year over year to reach $2.292 billion, or $3.44...

Comments / 0

Community Policy