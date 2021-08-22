Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)
Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $48,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0