Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,044 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.28% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $40,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0